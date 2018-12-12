Elevate Your Education: The perfect gift for any kid
The actuaries tell me that being born in 1962, I can expect to live to be 72. That is 26,280 days. If I can avoid heart attacks, cancer and big trucks, I hope to live to be 72. Any day after that is a party and you are all invited! As I write this I realize I have lived 20,487 days. I have 5,793 until I hit 72 and I’ve got to make them count!
I have spent the last roughly 11,700 days working with kids and getting to know them. You ought to see their eyes light up when they talk about time with their parents. It doesn’t have to be some huge, special event. Time — that is what matters. I keep hearing about the concept of “quality time,” but I’ve learned that usually it takes a “quantity of time” to have true quality time.
Parents are about to have our kids unleashed on them for a two-week vacation. You only have so many of these and I challenge the adults in our children’s worlds to make them count. No amount of money can buy one day back.
Kids and parents show their affection for each other in a variety of ways. Often times I see hugs, but I also know some kids and parents are simply not huggers. That isn’t a judgment on anyone, it is simply the case. There are many ways to “hug” kids that are deep and lasting, and the best I can think of is your gift of time.
My dad was not a hugger; he had a different way of connecting with me. Dad was home around 4 p.m. every day and he would go outside to play catch with the baseball, hit fly balls to us, shoot baskets, or throw around the football (I actually lived on a playground from second grade on).
We always asked him to play and he never said no. He played at least two hours every night with us. It allowed us to become pretty good athletes, but more importantly, it created a bond between a father and his sons. I felt “hugged” every time he came out to play with us. It wasn’t until about eighth grade that I bothered to notice that few other fathers did this with their kids. We were loved in a very special way with his time. We would throw the ball for hours and talk about everything and sometimes nothing at all, but still growing closer.
When my dad was in his last days on this Earth, I had the honor of being there as he left this world. Melanoma was finally exacting its toll after a couple of decades of attacking my dad. As he lay there in the hospital bed in Room 7 of the Ellinwood, Kan., hospital, I was able to kiss his head, hold his hand, whisper in his ear that it was OK to go. I was able to remind him I loved him and that the thousands of hours he invested in me meant more to me than any gift he could have given. What I wouldn’t give for one more time to just go outside and play catch. His baseball mitt sits on a shelf in my office as a reminder.
Now it is my turn to do that with all of the kids with whom I get to spend time. I have worked to do that for my own children at home. You have the honor of doing that with children you know.
Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a kid? How about giving them a bit of your time. It is the most valuable thing you have to offer.
Steve Woolf is the Superintendent for the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” a message from Mr. Woolf to our community.