Elevate your Education: The gift of skinned knees and elbows
To say that my wife and I were overprotective as brand-new parents is a huge understatement. At one point, it finally hit me that my sons were not being given the opportunity to learn by making mistakes they would likely not make a second time.
As a kid I learned a few lessons the hard way: stovetops are hot, don’t turn too sharply while riding a bike on gravel, and always keep an eye on the ball. As a result of those and myriad other painful experiences, I learned to be tough, have empathy for others and to be resilient regardless of what life threw my way.
Though it might not seem like a gift, these lessons were definitely a gift that allowed me to grow as a person. I was denying my sons this same gift by being overly protective. The only way they were going to build strength and resilience was by going through adversity. I thought I was being a great parent; I was not.
I was a middle-school principal for 18 years and absolutely loved it! One of the things I enjoyed about the job was dealing with discipline. Middle-school kids do the goofiest things; they are adolescents and they make mistakes.
The conversations I had with students who were sent to me for discipline usually went something like this:
“Am I a little angry and disappointed at the poor choice you made?”
“Yes.”
“Do I still love you?”
“Yes.”
“Yes, I do, but there are still consequences for your choices.”
We would then discuss what they might do differently next time, they would experience whatever discipline they received, and then they would go on with life as a young person who has grown. As I like to say, never waste a good crisis.
We cannot get stronger without experiencing adversity. This is true in the weight room or on the practice field as an athlete, in the classroom if you are a student, socially as a human being, and even spiritually. During my 32 years as an educator, I have seen kids who have been protected from experiencing adversity and tough situations. They never had the “gift” of skinned knees and elbows. They almost always struggle in adulthood.
Phog Allen was the legendary champion University of Kansas basketball coach who worked his kids and put them through tough situations — he worked them harder probably than any other coach of his day. He was asked after a championship season if that was the greatest team he ever coached. His reply was classic Phog Allen: “Well I don’t know. Ask me in 20 years when I see what kind of men they have become.”
We are building kids for our future and not our past. This will require hard work and putting them in situations in which they can build resiliency. It may involve skinned knees and elbows, and it will definitely require us not giving up on them.
I keep track of more than 1,500 former students on Facebook. It is an absolute gift for me to see what kind of men and women they become. What is glaringly obvious is the successful ones are resilient. Those who were constantly protected from poor choices or natural consequences struggle, and that seems to be life-long. Let’s gift them a “gift” that is tough for us to give; let’s develop amazing, resilient kids!
Steve Woolf is the Superintendent for the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” a message from Mr. Woolf to our community.