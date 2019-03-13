Elevate Your Education: Teaching our kids about investment
What amazing times we live in.
Even 15 years ago, I’m not sure I would have believed you if you had told me the world’s largest taxi company would own no cars (Uber); the world’s largest provider of accommodations would own no property (Airbnb); the world’s largest provider of movies would own no theaters (Netflix); and the world’s largest retailer would own no stores (Amazon).
Each of these entities came about as a result of someone dreaming big and then investing in that dream in a powerful way. Nothing changes if these dreamers don’t invest in these dreams with their time, heart and even money. With all of this in mind, teaching kids about the importance of investing is in the forefront of my thoughts.
Investing entrepreneurs often catch a vision of what they want a product, idea or company to become — a vision being a compelling dream with the concrete plan behind it to make sure a goal is attainable. Our kids learn about investment from their teachers, parents and community members they meet. One of the most valuable assets kids learn to invest is their time. There is a limit to how much time we have, and there is no guarantee as to how much of it we get. How they use this commodity will determine the impact on their families, communities and the world. There is no doubt they will make an impact. Whether it is positive or negative will be determined largely by how they invest their time.
The companies I listed previously have very little property in which they have invested; instead they have invested in human capital — people. They know what you put in is what you get out. If we invest positively in people with training, kindness, patience, and purpose, they thrive! If we do the opposite of that, they will diminish and eventually perish.
Our kids are watching; they don’t want to just hear what I have to say, they want to see action in my life. They want to see me practice what I preach in my interactions with them and in how I treat other students and our staffulty. They want to see it in how I treat others who are less fortunate. They are waiting to see if I fail in how I invest my life in others. Little eyes are watching how we invest our lives. This is pressure!
Part of the investment process involves making deposits and withdrawals. It is amazing to me how those who often do nothing but make “withdrawals” in relationships, at work and in their communities are shocked when people don’t respond well to them. But they have not invested by making deposits in the lives of those around them; all they have done is taken. We see this in society quite often — lately I’ve seen it in a terrible way on social media. I was recently accidentally tagged on a social media site page I would never choose to join, and as scrolled through posts, I found almost zero positive investment. Nearly all the comments featured negativity, name-calling, sarcasm, and simply vicious behavior … and this was from adults! There was only tearing down and no building — no deposits — just withdrawals.
Kids learn from us whether we like it or not. They are thirsting for positive leadership in learning how to invest the most important things they have: their time, hearts and abilities. We, as adults, educators and community leaders, have this on our shoulders. We are building the world we want to live in by how we invest, so let’s invest wisely; our future is watching and learning.
Steve Woolf is the Superintendent for the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” a message from Mr. Woolf to our community.