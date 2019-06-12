By STEVE WOOLF
I left everyone hanging a couple of months ago when I talked about 50 95-year-olds who, when asked separately, all agreed on the three things they would do in their life if they could do it all again. The one I shared was “take more risks.” Another of the three that I will share with you now is “they would reflect more.” Does that mean be shiny? No! It means they would take precious moments in life and rework them in their mind because they know that if they don’t the moments disappear. Ask a second-grade student about his first-grade classroom and he will go on forever. Ask an adult about first grade and we are likely to struggle to remember our teacher’s name (mine was Mrs. Stirton). We go through that struggle because we simply are too far away from the event and didn’t rework the experiences we loved in our mind.
The 95-year-olds would spend more time reflecting on life’s events — graduations, love, birth, marriage, vacations, etc. They have probably outlived most people they were close to, including spouses, parents and siblings. The only thing that really matters are the jewels of their reflections. At age 95, Bill Gates-type-of-money simply doesn’t matter.
I am guilty of not reflecting enough on events that have happened this year. I’ve also been guilty of not appreciating them as they happen. I probably reflect on the wonderful things that our students and “staffulty” are doing more than the average person simply because I know the study, but I am still lacking.
I am finishing my first year as superintendent of Woodland Park School District. I have absolutely loved serving in this capacity but sometimes things were happening so fast they became a blur. I am trying to spend some time this summer reflecting back on our students. I am remembering the group of seniors that just graduated who earned over $2.5 million in scholarship money. That is well over $12,000 per student.
I am reflecting on the sparkle in the eyes of our elementary kids when all of a sudden they “get it!” I can remember the moment in first grade when I figured out silent “e.” I was pumped! Our kids are the same way.
I remember the vast array of activities our middle school students were involved in — both as a part of Woodland Park Middle School and outside of school. I tried to cover many of them in “Woolf Weekly.”
I am reflecting on “staffulty” throughout our district who work hard to make sure every kid is seen, heard and loved. I am also reflecting on the leaders that guide them.
I am reflecting on the vast number of classified staff who work very hard to make sure our kids have the best atmosphere and opportunity to succeed. From those who are plowing and shoveling snow at 2:30 a.m. to our paraprofessionals who provide strong, loving support in the classroom — they are all simply wonderful.
I am reflecting on the way our kids treat one another and the kindness they show each other. Although bullying is a problem throughout our nation, I can honestly say that our kids are so much better than we ever were at accepting one another and being kind. I could go on and on, but I want to remember as much as possible. The schools you support in Woodland Park are simply superb and we thank you for the support. I feel sorry for kids who do not get this opportunity.
We encourage our students and “staffulty” to invest their lives in “stories — not stuff.” I am excited about the stories we have made this year and the stories that will come next year. I am most excited about the stories of the future lives of our kids because of the investment we have made here this year and will make in years to come. Thank you, WPSD family! You are making a difference that will last long after you are gone (the third thing the 50 95-year-olds agreed upon)!
Steve Woolf is the superintendent of Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” his message to community.