As I write this, we have students all across Woodland Park School District registering for school. I love it! Our first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 21. We are so excited for the opportunity to prepare the kids of our community for their future! The key words in that sentence are “their future.” Most of you realize it is going to be vastly changed from our past or even our present. We have come to the realization that doing what we’ve always done is simply not going to prepare them for the world where they will be adults.
It used to be that we could point to a particular set of knowledge that students should know and that would get them where they need to be. That has all changed. Now it is “what can they do.” We know that to be literate in our society; people need to be able to access, analyze, apply, and create using the tools of the time. Wow — how the tools have changed and continue to change! Being able to think critically and learn to learn are key to their success.
You will hear much more from me over the year about our “Habits of Success.” I plan to focus on these in the first 16 “Woolf Weekly” videos (available on our District website and Facebook page). We know these will be important to your kids. It is not something we spent much time on when I went to school and, frankly, most of the years I have spent in education. We’ve got to get better.
Part of our “getting better” is improving and maintaining our facilities. The taxpayers of our district have invested too much to not make this a priority. We have added improvements and fixed areas that needed attention: we replaced flooring in the middle school; we will soon begin replacing our torn-up track at the high school; we are improving the landings at Summit Elementary; we completed landscaping on the west side of Columbine Elementary; we replaced a boiler in Gateway Elementary; and this is just a portion of what we have done this summer. We did have to put the security vestibules on hold due to the lack of specialized materials. We will get the process rolling during the school year on those and hit the ground running next summer.
We are excited to add so many different members to our WPSD family. Please take the time to welcome them as you meet them. One big change is having a new principal at Columbine Elementary: Ginger Slocum. Ginger and her family recently moved to Woodland Park and are excited about engraining themselves in our community.
We know that kids who are seen, heard, and loved at home come to school ready to learn. We also know that kids who do not receive this at home come to school to be seen, heard, and loved first before being ready to learn. We commit to seeing, hearing, and loving ALL of our kids and are so excited for a great year to come. Thank you in advance for your support.
Steve Woolf is the superintendent for the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” his message to the community.