Elevate Your Education: Going tribal
I am going tribal! I have groups of people I choose to be around, and it matters in forming the person I am. I choose my Tribe carefully. I have chosen to hang around people who are extremely positive. I avoid negative, caustic, mean-spirited, passive-aggressive people like the plague. I am constantly looking for others to join my tribe or for me to join theirs and those people are positive, joyful people. Because of that, I find it easier to be positive and joyful.
As humans, we are hard-wired for connection. We hunger for relationships and, in general, we want to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. As a result, we often choose to become a part of Tribes. I often tell our kids that if you show me your friends, I will show you your future. Almost always this is true for our kids. Almost always this is true for adults as well.
We want our kids to know that their choices of “tribes” matters. Right or wrong, people will see you in light of the tribe in which you have chosen to belong. I am a member of several tribes. Two of those tribes, Rotary and Kiwanis, focus on celebrating one another, lifting people up and helping kids in anyway that they can — not a bad way to live! The friends I choose to be around are genuinely good people who are looking to lift people up and avoid tearing them down. This includes friends I choose to hang out with on social media, at work or at play. Educators I hang out with on a regular basis are extremely positive about kids and learning; this includes the church I choose to attend. Tribes matter. When I choose the wrong friends and the wrong tribe, it matters.
I know that as an educator, a husband, a dad, a friend, and a community member, I need to lead by example on this. I’m not always successful in choosing friends or tribes. When I’m not, I am usually taught a lesson. I try to share these failures and success with others so hopefully they won’t make the same mistakes. Kids want authentic relationships with supportive, caring and engaged adults. They want them in their tribe. They want to be in a tribe where they are seen, heard and loved. Let’s create those tribes.
There are people we are glad to see come into a room and there are people we are glad to see go. We are either lifting people up or tearing them down. Rarely is there anything in the middle. It is a choice.
I am a member of a Tribe of Educators (Heart 2 Heart Teachers) who know that significant learning cannot happen without significant relationship. Some are here in WPSD as well as spread out all across our nation. We constantly focus on lifting each other up and cheering each other on as we lift students up and cheer them on. This tribe pumps me up and makes a huge difference in America’s schools.
Our community will mirror the tribes we create and the people we choose to be. Our challenge as adults is to model for our kids what is possible in how we treat people in person, how we treat people when they are absent, how to treat people in social media, and how to choose our tribes carefully. These things matter. The success of our kids in our community depends on it. In fact, the success of our community depends on it. Let’s create and become a part of amazing tribes!
Steve Woolf is the Superintendent for the Woodland Park School District.