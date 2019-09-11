By STEVE WOOLF
Many of my favorite things happen in the fall — several of which are based around school activities. One of my favorites is Homecoming. Last year was my first Homecoming here and it was so wonderful to see the parade work its way down Highway 24. I was shocked at the number of people who were there. This speaks volumes for our amazing community and support from our businesses. I also absolutely love our Christmas Parade but, looking back, there were as many or more people at the Homecoming Parade than there were at the Christmas Parade. I can’t wait for both parades — way to go Woodland Park!
Our kids are living up to their end of the bargain with your continued support. I just saw our state assessment scores and I was so proud of our crew. In fact, our science scores at the middle school are doubling some of our competitors; all of that being said, this is just one measure of success and perhaps my least favorite. Almost all of the states have stopped using state assessments as the main measure of success starting back in 2012. That is when the “No Child Left Behind” model of only caring about state assessments in math and reading was supposed to end. We realize the soft skills — skills students are able to demonstrate — and ability to think critically will take them much further than a multiple-guess state assessment. I’m hoping our state department sees the light at some point soon.
Knowing this, we are challenged daily to prepare our students for their future and not just our past. This is difficult and we are constantly looking for ways to get better. We are seeing large improvements with a platform our middle school started using three years ago and are excited to provide our kids’ the opportunity to compete in the world compared to others who are still using old strategies that prepare students for our past reality. We continue to develop our teaching skills at the other levels as well.
You may not realize this, but our teachers are doing this wonderful work while being paid less than any other state when compared to the average salary. We are substantially behind No. 50 — Washington, D.C. We wouldn’t even be able to do what we do for our teachers if it wasn’t for our wonderfully supportive community voting with a large majority to support education in our district in 2016 with the 1.09% sales tax. This allows the thousands of people outside our district who travel through our community to help carry the load for our kids. Thank you! Frankly, we would have no idea how to fund our schools and especially the salaries we pay without this help. Our board of education would have to find someone else to come do my job. You, the greater Woodland Park community, are simply wonderful for helping us and supporting us.
Have a wonderful autumn and once again, thank you!
Steve Woolf is the superintendent for the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” his message to the community.