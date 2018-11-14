Elevate Your Education: At Thanksgiving time, having an attitude of gratitude
Last week we had an Election Day! Since I was a social science teacher in my much younger days, I studied the different forms of government throughout the world and know how fortunate we are to live in the United States with our Constitution as the guiding document. We want to teach our kids in Woodland Park School District to be grateful for the blessings of liberty and freedom we have. In fact, we want them to practice the “attitude of gratitude” in all aspects of their lives.
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I would like to look at many of the blessings we who live in the district have to be grateful for; shame on me for occasionally taking these blessings for granted. In order for our kids to have grateful attitudes, I must model it along with my fellow “staffulty” in our district. We invite you as parents and community members to join us in modeling this for our kids.
We get the opportunity each year to celebrate our vets on or near Veterans Day. I am grateful for the men and women who lay down their lives for our freedom. Freedom is seldom free and we want to model each year the gratitude we should have for the sacrifices given. Thank you to all of the veterans who participated in our celebration: for our emcee, Board of Education President and Retired Major Beth Huber, and Florissant resident Keith McKimour, a former Army Special Forces soldier and wonderful author who delivered a special message for our students.
I am grateful to be surrounded by talented folks on a daily basis — both members of our staffulty and our students. Our high school students recently performed the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” Our wonderful teachers and students are simply awesome and I’m thankful to be a part of what they do.
I am grateful for the communities in the district that have the desire to work collaboratively with us to do great things for our kids! A great example of this is Woodland Park Parks & Recreation working together with our schools to make sure that every third-grade student and, ultimately, every student, knows how to swim. I had an opportunity to witness the first third-grade group in the Woodland Aquatic Center take a lesson, and it was simply great! The kids were locked on; the swimming teachers were on point; and the next group of third graders waiting to swim were about to burst with excitement in the waiting area.
The Courier limits my word count (that’s a good thing) or I could just go on and on about the people, clubs, and organizations who support our district; the tax payers who give up their hard-earned money to give our kids the best education experience possible; and the talented group of educators, coaches, administrators, and service providers throughout WPSD who are dedicated to doing their part to provide what we hope is the best educational experience a kid can have. Thank you so much! We are blessed.
Steve Woolf is the Superintendent for the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to read “Woolf Weekly,” a message from Mr. Woolf to our community.