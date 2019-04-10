Elevate Your Education: Amazing things can happen when you say 'yes'
If you are one of my staffulty family in the Woodland Park School District, at one time or another you will hear me exhort our folks to grasp opportunities to grow — to say “Yes!” We know that if we keep doing what we’ve always done, we will receive what we’ve always gotten. Success lies on the far side of failure and improving requires risk. It requires us to say “yes” to opportunities to grow.
Tony Campollo shared a study conducted in the early 1980s in which 50 95-year-old participants were asked what they would do if they could live life again. All 50 agreed on the same three responses; one of those three was to “take more risks.” Today, that group of 95 year olds is shouting at us from their graves to take their advice. Say “yes” to growth opportunity!
A good example of this came this winter, by way of one of our wonderful Woodland Park High School leaders, Sara Lee. I asked Sara to engage with a student we knew was struggling, and she responded, “Yes!” Then she looked at me and said, “Now I’ve got one for you. Would you like to try yoga?”
Ah! She had me. No, I had not tried yoga and, no, I had no desire to try yoga. It looked painful and difficult. I’m pretty sure human beings were not meant to bend that way. But, I said “yes” and tried yoga.
Here are some things I’ve learned from giving yoga a shot:
1. It is difficult to look “macho” while carrying a yoga mat.
2. They don’t sell yoga mats in camouflage.
3. Namaste is not pronounced “na masty.”
4. Whoever invented the “downward dog” ought to be severely punished.
5. When I do the “cobra” it ought to be called the “flailing, dying fish.”
6. My toes have gotten much further away as I’ve grow older.
I continue practicing yoga whenever my busy schedule allows. It forces me to stretch myself physically and mentally. We have a wonderful, supportive leader, Teresa Zboralski, who does not make fun of my efforts, and the other members of the class pretend not to see my “flailing, dying fish,” among other struggles. I feel better about myself because I am growing in ways I would never have grown had I simply said “no” to a yoga class.
Recently our Woodland Park Symphony Director Craig Harms (an amazing man) asked me to join the symphony with my 80-plus-year-old, piece-of-junk trombone that doesn’t even have a case. Grasping my philosophy of saying “yes” to new growth opportunities and experiences, I jumped in! You need to know that I am terrible, but am truly enjoying attempting to play and building relationships with some wonderful people. If I had said “no,” I would have simply missed out.
What if we gave kids a safe place to take risks and to grow? What if we taught them to realize that success lies on the far side of failure and that struggle is part of growth? What if we taught them to appreciate the journey? All of these are great lessons in life for our kids, staffulty and community. It is also a great lesson to know that we don’t have to be the best at everything we do but there is joy in the journey. Say “Yes!” A world of opportunity awaits when you do.
Steve Woolf is the Superintendent for the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” a message from Mr. Woolf to our community.