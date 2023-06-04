With a range of electric vehicles hitting the roads, Woodland Park will be getting a new charging station. The City Council has green-lighted a lease agreement between Woodland Park and the CORE Electric Cooperative to use city land for an electric vehicle charging station.

CORE Electric was the recipient of grant funds from Charge Ahead Colorado. As a result, the organization is in the process of building nearly a dozen electric vehicle charging sites, one of which is planned for Woodland Park. The facilities are designed to help CORE members learn about EV charging and support the adoption of EV transportation.

CORE requested to place a Level II charger at the City Office Lot near the senior center. The charger will be of no cost to the city of Woodland Park. The station includes a single pedestal EV charger with two cords, so a pair of EVs can charge simultaneously.

CORE is essentially giving the EV charger to the city for five years. After that, Woodland Park can choose to take over the lease or ask for the station to be removed.

EV owners won’t have to pay to use the charger for a period of approximately 90 days, after which a rate structure will be established. In Sedalia south of the Denver Metro area, the rate is slightly more than the residential kw hour rate. A CORE representative explained that it’s not a profit-fueled endeavor for the organization. Instead, they are trying to give back to the community.

The charger will be owned, operated and maintained by CORE. The organization will monitor usage with the main goal of analyzing data being sent to learn how the station is being used and by whom.

A motion was made to approve the ordinance and it passed by a vote of six to one. Councilmember Robert Zuluaga, who said he was not drinking the electrification Kool-Aid, voted no.

CORE will be sharing some trenches for wiring with Verizon Wireless, which is building a temporary site in the same area. Speaking of Verizon, city council also approved two related ordinances with the telecom provider for lease agreements to build a permanent cell tower at 111 North Baldwin and a temporary cell tower behind City Hall.