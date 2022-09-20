A nationwide movement to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election won by President Joe Biden over Donald Trump has drifted to Teller County. While Trump won the vote in Teller County by 11,241 votes to Biden’s 5,278 votes, he lost the national election.
The chaos in American elections escalated when then-President Trump encouraged his supporters to storm the United States Capitol on Jan. 6 to overturn the election results. Five people died that day, a police officer and four rioters.
Since then, more than 800 people have been arrested and questioned about their role in the assault. Some have been sentenced to jail terms.
And since Jan. 6, Trump continues to rally his supporters in appearances across the nation while still denying that he lost the election.
Last month at the Teller County Board of County Commissioners’ meeting, Paul Saunier, former Woodland Park City Councilman, and Tim Northrup, a resident of Woodland Park, expressed doubts about the Dominion voting machines used in the county. According to public records, Saunier and Northrup are registered Republicans.
The commissioners listened to the comments, but said they disagreed. Commissioner Erik Stone cited his confidence in the election process. “Does that mean I wasn’t elected?” Stone asked Northrup, who didn’t reply.
Commissioner Dan Williams highlighted the recent movement in which election losers cry foul and demand recounts. “Democracy can’t evolve if every time we have an election, we have to do a recount,” Williams said. “We all think we should win. If we’re not careful, we’re going to undermine our democracy. The youth of this country are not actively pursuing Republican or Democratic parties.”
After the June primary, Teller County Clerk and Recorder Krystal Brown and Chief Deputy Stephanie Kees complied with a request to recount the votes of Tina Peters, who lost to Pam Anderson in the Republican primary for Colorado’s Secretary of State. Anderson will run against the incumbent, Jena Griswold, in November.
Peters demanded a recount in all of Colorado’s 64 counties.
In addition to the recount, Brown, Kees and the staff were tasked with validating petition signatures for the recent unsuccessful recall of three Woodland Park School Board members. “It wears on you,” Brown said.
Brown said her office has received at least one CORA (Colorado Open Records Act) request for public records a day since the 2020 election. “It’s a multitude of things we’ve been CORA’d on,” Brown said. “And now we’re receiving CORA requests about what we are being CORA’d on. And requests about the 2o16 election.”
At least one election-denier has called for the commissioners to fire Brown and appoint a replacement who could then get rid of the Dominion machines. “It’s not that easy,” said Brown, an official elected by the voters of Teller County. “And for our tax dollars, the Dominion machines are a better choice.”
Brown said she stands by the machines. “Dominion is a beautifully-run machine, so we were able to get grants to purchase the system to help out, especially in our smaller county,” she said. “We’ve gone through hours and hours of training.”
Prior to every election, the election judges, Republicans and Democrats, test to make sure the ballots go through the machine and are tallied correctly, Kees said.
At a recent commissioners’ meeting, Northrup presented handouts to the commissioners that, in his estimation, showed that the votes have been manipulated.
“Mr. Northrup has no proof of that; it is all hearsay,” Brown said.
Northrup’s charts do not prove the votes were manipulated, she added. “Until you can prove to me that there is actual fraud and there is something wrong with these machines, we will continue to use them,” Brown said. “We have a large sum of taxpayer dollars invested in the Dominion system and have years of training and experience making sure we have fair and accurate elections. lt is our job and we do not take it lightly.”
Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit against the Fox Corp. mass media company on charges of false reporting. The news company claimed Dominion machines were rigged to favor Biden.
The deniers are sincere, said Brown and Kees. “It goes back to COVID, when people spent a lot of time at home watching TV, listening to podcasts and checking social media,” she said. “I think they believe in the conspiracy theory that the election was stolen.”
The two officials invite county residents to review voting procedures. “We want to try and help people understand the process. That’s what we’re here for — information,” Brown said.
Some requesters complain about the charge to receive documents via a CORA request.
A resolution passed by then-commissioners June 26, 2014, set fees of .25 per standard-size page, $1.45 for non-standard size, and $5 for an audio copy. “The money goes into the clerks’ office general fund,” Brown said.
In addition to handling the daily requests for CORA reports, the office issues titles for license plates, birth and death certificates, property recording and research and marriage licenses.
Brown attends all county board meetings and last month attended a statewide clerks’ conference.
While county clerks in Arizona and Texas have received death threats over voting procedures, Brown and Kees said they have received a multitude of hate mail and phone calls.
“We have extra security in November, due to Senate Bill 22-153,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, we are facing a time that we need to protect our citizens who are performing their civic duty. I would never forgive myself if something happened to one of my staff or election judges.”