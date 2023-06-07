On June 15, nations around the world will reflect on Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Introduced in 2006 by the United Nations, the goal was to bring awareness around the globe of the growing concern for elder abuse, which exists in both developing and developed countries and is typically underreported globally. This specific day provides an opportunity for communities to promote a better understanding of the abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic, and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

Long before the UN announced WEADD, Colorado established a statute in 1983, the Colorado Adult Protective Services program, to investigate allegations of various forms of abuse, caretaker neglect, self-neglect, exploitation, and harmful acts of mistreatment. Adult Protection Services uses community-based services and resources, health care services, family and friends when appropriate, and other support systems while protecting the at-risk adult’s right to confidentiality, self-determination, and least restrictive intervention(s). Elder abuse is not only a public health and human rights issue but affects each community and the neighborhood in which we reside.

Teller County is no exception to this global issue. The Department of Human Services provides an adult protection team that works with various agencies to help identify those older adults who are at risk for self-neglect, caregiver neglect, physical abuse and exploitation. Our goal is to investigate reports of abuse along with mistreatment and find the least restrictive solution for each adult who needs help.

Adult protection works with local law enforcement, public health, Teller Senior Coalition, Aspen Mine, The Resource Exchange and the Golden Bridge Network. APS also works with financial institutions, medical, and mental health professionals who provide a clearer picture during the investigation. The goal of our department is to identify and prevent abuse of at-risk adults who are in situations in which they are no longer able to provide the care needed to maintain their own health, safety, and personal welfare.

Adult Protection is not a case management entity, our goal is to arrange for resources, either through skilled or private home care services, Teller Senior Coalition for their support services, Aspen Mine to assist with their senior advocacy program, and The Resource Exchange to provide additional hours for in-home resources. APS also works with banking institutions to help seniors with financial needs, and mental health agencies to work with the challenges seniors face when growing older becomes more difficult.

The Golden Bridge Network is a membership of leaders within our community who work closely with our elderly population. The members of the Golden Bridge are dedicated to serving seniors by working together by providing educational opportunities to highlight available services for seniors. This network of community leaders together works to identify service needs and when there is a void, diligently formulates plans, and consults with local agencies to find additional services to support our older adults. Though Teller County is considered a rural community, Golden Bridge provides senior residents with available services who need a little help living independently.

Phyllis Burton MSN, RN is the Adult Protection Supervisor for Teller County. She has over 35 years of experience in nursing, working in the hospital setting. She has worked in both the clinical area and in case management. She has been a resident of Teller County since 1991 and has a husband and daughter who enjoy the ranching lifestyle. The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page.