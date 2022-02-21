For two decades, El Pomar Foundation has been helping Pikes Peak region residents with diverse ethnic backgrounds learn how to become leaders in their jobs and volunteer work.
A revamping of the Emerging Leaders Development program, to mark its 20th anniversary, will make an even greater impact on the community, officials say.
The program’s new name, Elevating Leadership Development, shows “we’re not just emerging, we’re now elevating,” said Zuleika Johnson, El Pomar’s vice president of opportunity and outreach.
As a program alumna, Johnson said she knows that increasing diversity in civic engagement and leadership benefits not only the participants but also the entire community.
“The challenges leaders of color are facing today are different from what they faced 20 years ago, and it’s the same for the organizations they work for and the boards they hope to serve on,” she said. “It’s a different environment, and I wanted to invite more people to the table.
“We can make our community stronger when we work together, and by having diverse voices at the table, we can have different perspectives that allow us to make decisions for the communities we serve that better suit them.”
The core of the program remains: providing full-tuition scholarships to Black, Hispanic, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander and Native American adults to attend leadership training programs, such as the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute, Leadership Pikes Peak, the Center for Creative Leadership and Leadership Pueblo.
What’s new is that El Pomar, one of Colorado’s largest and oldest grant-making foundations, is identifying the needs of leaders of color and responding, Johnson said. That includes providing workshops on requested topics and assistance through partnerships with local companies and nonprofits.
The program has focused on placing diverse people on area boards, which still is a key aspect.
Now, “We want to continue to come alongside leaders of color and give them the skills to serve on boards and take on leadership principles — not limited to board participation,” Johnson said.
Another longstanding feature of the program also is available. Online profiles of about 500 program participants, divided by skills, are provided for organizations and businesses looking for potential leaders.
After graduating from college and securing a career-related position, adults of color can join the leadership development program at no charge. Johnson calls it “a lifelong learning opportunity,” which in addition to training also provides access to professional networks.
“We try to meet each individual participant where they are,” she said.
Early career risers will learn what it means to serve on a board, the governance role and fiduciary responsibility, Johnson said, and those who are ready will be introduced to board service.
The Pikes Peak region is one of the few in the state and the nation to offer such leadership building, said Martin Trujillo, co-chair of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Advisory Council and an ambassador for Elevating Leadership Development.
“It gives those individuals the chance to not only understand themselves but also how the community works, how legislation works, how through boards and bureaus decision-making works, and how it all works together,” he said.
People usually decide to serve their community because they care and want to give back, Trujillo said, but they don’t necessarily have the tools to do that.
“That’s the mainstay of the program: to generate and perpetuate those individuals to move forward through the community,” he said.
“Overall, the program is a rare gem.”
Johnson said she hopes the upgrades increase participation and that the effort will create stronger ties with colleges and universities, for example.
“We’d like to expand and strengthen what we do through community partnerships,” she said.
Upcoming public meetings on El Pomar programs will be held at 11:30 a.m. April 13 at the Pueblo Center for American Values and at 5:30 p.m. April 19 at the Penrose House in Colorado Springs.
