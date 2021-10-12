The public debut of a long-anticipated El Paso County open space has stalled amid protection concerns that have heightened in and around Colorado Springs.
County officials previously expected to open a 440-acre swath of scenic prairie east of Fountain this summer. Now, it is uncertain when Kane Ranch Open Space will be unveiled to hikers, horseback riders and cyclists.
Park planner Ross Williams said the county is seeking a contractor for "improvements" that "will ensure the long-term sustainability and security for Kane Ranch Open Space." Williams declined to provide specifics but explained that the property is a "very remote site" — several miles from the nearest staff outpost.
"Kane Ranch is really gonna be a stand-alone facility," Williams said. "We want to ensure before we open it that we're doing everything we can to make sure that the site is sustainable and secure without us having to put eyes on it 24/7."
A nearly 4-mile loop trail has been built along with border fencing and a parking lot on land that was conveyed to the public through a former rancher's will in 2003. Equestrians have especially awaited access to the grassy tract, with unobstructed views of Pikes Peak and mountains in between, the Spanish Peaks to the south and Mount Herman to the north.
The delayed opening "makes me sad," said Susan Davies, executive director of Trails and Open Space Coalition.
"To hear now it's going to be later because of a security gate or something to keep people out. ... Ten or 15 years ago, maybe that would've come later or we wouldn't have been as concerned about it. Now, sadly, we have to."
Colorado Springs officials recently denounced a rise of graffiti and destruction at parks.
Garden of the Gods and Red Rock Canyon Open Space were spray-painted this summer. More recently, vandals spray-painted sidewalks, smashed lights and ripped out a drinking water fountain at John Venezia Park — what officials said amounted to about $16,000 in damage. That was weeks after monuments were defaced at Memorial Park. Also this summer, the colorful rocks of the county-controlled Paint Mines Interpretive Park were tagged.
In recent years, the city has gated roads around sundown at popular preserves such as Garden of the Gods, North Cheyenne Cañon and Palmer Park.
"People are doing damage that really prevents others from enjoying" parks, Davies said. "We work so hard to get places built and open, and then these kind of things happen."
El Paso County's parks department, charged with more than 8,000 acres of park land and open space, has two staffers assigned to security.
"We hear it: If you can't take care of it, why buy it?" Davies said. "But I think that's the wrong question. We're a growing population. ... It's a responsibility to our residents and our kids. We gotta buy it, but we gotta find a way to secure it, too."
Meanwhile, in northern El Paso County, Williams said crews have started to clear oak and shrubbery to build a 2 1/2-mile singletrack network that will introduce hikers and mountain bikers to Santa Fe Open Space near Palmer Lake.
Construction could finish by the end of November, Williams said, but an opening date has yet to be determined.
