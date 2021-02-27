A man shot and killed a 22-year-old woman execution-style in his El Paso County apartment over a drug debt before dragging and dumping her body on the side of U.S. 24 in Cascade, investigators alleged in court Friday.
James Walker, 48, will face a first-degree murder trial in the killing of Dedrea Duncan, 4th Judicial District Judge Jessica Curtis ruled. Curtis also ordered that Walker remain jailed without bail.
Attorneys for Walker called the evidence insufficient to implicate Walker in Duncan’s death, citing instances in which Duncan was at Walker’s apartment prior to her death, lack of laboratory testing and many alternative suspects who had threatened her life.
Duncan's body was discovered early July 31 after a caller reported seeing her body along the roadway, authorities said.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a tip linking detectives to Walker’s then-fiancée, who said she saw Walker and Duncan arguing in Walker’s living room on July 30. The witness told deputies Walker shoved her to the ground, according to Courtney McCormack, a detective for El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman told investigators she left the house before Duncan was shot, in fear of her own safety, but reportedly told Walker’s stepfather that she witnessed Walker shoot Duncan and dispose of her body near the Cave of the Winds Mountain Park, McCormack said.
Duncan was allegedly arguing with Walker about money she owed him for marijuana and had sent several text messages in the days before her death about trying to raise money after “a large amount of narcotics” went missing, another detective said in court.
Earlier that day, she told a friend over Facebook that she needed money or she feared she would be killed, a detective testified.
An autopsy found that Duncan died of a gunshot wound to her forehead, after a gun was fired within millimeters of her head, according to a testimony from Dr. Christopher Hauch, a forensic pathologist for the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Dirt and abrasions on her body suggest that she was grabbed and dragged on the ground, Hauch said.
Blood with a DNA profile that matched Duncan’s was discovered on a couch cushion in Walker’s apartment and inside Walker’s car, a detective said, adding that DNA collected from Duncan’s body could not be matched with Walker’s but an external laboratory said Walker “could not be ruled out.”
Through Facebook records, detectives found that Duncan sent her last messages over Facebook while at Walker’s apartment.
An attorney for Walker argued there was a lack of testing to determine if a gun was fired inside the apartment, no calls for service from neighbors to report the shooting and no explanation as to how Duncan’s blood appeared on his couch.
In ruling out alternative suspects, a detective said a man who allegedly stabbed Duncan earlier that month was being held at the county jail the time of Duncan’s death. Duncan’s boyfriend, who was booked on unrelated warrants, was also in jail the night of her death.
Duncan’s boyfriend told authorities that Duncan planned to sell Walker — referring to him by his a nickname — a half-pound of marijuana July 30 and that she planned to talk with her boyfriend through the jail's video conferencing system afterward, but never did.
In an interview with detectives, Walker said he was buying marijuana from Duncan and denied killing her, authorities said in court.
A judge set Walker’s next court appearance for March 29.
Contact the writer: olivia.prentzel@gazette.com