After 11 years leading the Coalition for the Upper South Platte, Carol Ekarius announced her pending retirement last week. Within a short time, the nonprofit board named John Geerdes at the new executive director.
Geerdes retired in June 2018 after 34 years with the state parks system, including serving as regional manager for southeastern Colorado, the last six years as the manager of Mueller State Park in Divide. “I still have a lot to give,” he said.
CUSP is known for its land-restoration and fire-mitigation work, particularly in scorched areas such as those devastated by the Hayman and Waldo Canyon fires. “It’s great for CUSP to have somebody who lives in and knows the area,” Ekarius said. “John has strong leadership skills. We’re getting an experienced leader for the organization.”
But with the vulnerability of forested areas in the region, including Woodland Park and Green Mountain Falls, CUSP has expanded its goals. “After spending so much time with one agency and to walk into another agency and really believe in their mission — I could see that I could help,” he said. “There is a lot of natural-resources work which is my background.”
In the meantime, Ekarius plans to work full-time as the executive director of a nonprofit she founded recently, Coalitions and Collaboratives. “We are working to foster CUSP-type organizations around the country and help embed the place-based approaches that CUSP is known for into the national dialogue,” Ekarius said. “It’s not just fire and forest but any kind of natural resource group we can work with.”
Both offices are in Lake George.