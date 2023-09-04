The Denver Broncos are at a crossroads. After six straight losing seasons, the glory of one of the NFL’s most successful franchises seems a distant memory.

They’ve been at this crossroads before. It was 50 years ago — September of 1973 — when the franchise metamorphized from a second-division laughingstock into a team that would have only two more losing seasons over the next 18.

The parallels are remarkable.

Our tale starts in 1967, the first year the NFL and AFL held a common draft. While the Broncos had already gone seven seasons without a winning record, you need to start with the common-draft era since that was the first year of a level playing field. Before that, cash-strapped Denver simply couldn’t compete. The Broncos drafted Hall-of-Famers like Dick Butkus, Merlin Olsen, Bob Brown, Paul Krause and Bob Hayes but were never able to sign them away from the NFL.

From 1967-72, the Broncos went 27-54 for a 33.3 winning percentage. In 1973, Denver went 7-5-2, the first winning record in franchise history.

From 2017-22, the Broncos were 35-63, a 35.7 winning percentage. The six straight losing seasons are the longest stretch of futility since — you guessed it — the one that ended in 1973.

Over the six seasons prior to that 1973 campaign, Denver trotted out nine different starting quarterbacks over 84 games. That equates to a different starter every 9.3 games.

Over the past six seasons, the Broncos have employed 11 different starters over 98 games. That’s a new starting quarterback every 8.9 games.

Ring-of-Fame quarterback Charley Johnson was 34 in 1972, his first season with the Broncos. While Johnson had been a successful passer in St. Louis and Houston before ending up in Denver, critics were convinced his best days were behind him.

Russell Wilson was also 34 when he arrived in Denver last season after a fabulous string in Seattle. Rumbles around the NFL said that DangerRuss had lost some of his magic and the 2022 season did nothing to dispel that notion.

Johnson’s birthday is Nov. 22, 1938 and Wilson’s is Nov. 29, 1988. When Johnson took the snap in Denver’s 1973 opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he was 12,717 days old. Wilson will be 12,703 days old when the Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Preseason football is rarely an indicator of success when the real games start. What was clear from the preseason’s first two games is that the Broncos’ future Walmart employees were not as good as their opponents’ future Walmart employees. Against Arizona, Denver’s third and fourth stringers allowed a last-minute drive for a touchdown before poor tackling allowed the Cardinals to score the game-winning two-point conversion. A week later in San Francisco, the end-of-the-bench squad again failed to hold the lead and the Broncos lost on a last-second field goal.

What was clear from the final preseason game — a 41-0 shellacking of the Los Angeles Rams — is that the Broncos’ second stringers are pretty darn good and that the Sean Payton way of doing things is starting to pay dividends.

And that brings us back to the parallels which, obviously, mean nothing on the surface. But my education is in history, and history has a precocious way of repeating.

I’m betting that it will and the Broncos’ string of losing seasons ends in 2023.