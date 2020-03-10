I am a HUGE Disney fan! I figured out early in my career as an educator that those of us in public education market to the same people as Disney — kids and parents.
In my third year as a middle school principal, I had the opportunity to attend a workshop at Disney University in Orlando entitled “Marketing Positive Images for Educators.” It was a life-changer!
We spent the week studying their internal and external marketing strategies; they covered concepts I had never even considered. It was a huge eye-opener.
One of my favorite parts of attending this workshop was getting behind the scenes by taking tours of facilities where most people who do not work for Disney never get to go. One of my favorite tours was “Underground Magic Kingdom.” The Magic Kingdom actually sits on top of a whole other world 14 feet below. Disney built the “underneath” of the Magic Kingdom, piled 14 feet of dirt on top of all of it, and then built the theme park. This is where the world’s largest costume collection is stored, cleaned, and readied for the workers who are called Cast Members. There is a cafeteria for them, barbershops, rest areas, and even areas where they can buy the toiletries needed to make themselves “Disney Presentable.”
When they leave this area and move up to the second floor — The Magic Kingdom — they are “On Stage.” Downstairs is considered “Back Stage.” There are no “customers” that they interact with, there are “Guests.” They count on superb recruitment of Cast Members to keep doing what Disney does best – “exceed expectations at every turn.”
As a young principal, I was excited to take these concepts back to my school. We started using the Disney language and it changed how we did school business. Treating our students and parents as valued guests is a different mindset. Trying to exceed expectations became a habit.
One of the best things I took away from the workshop was the “Disney Priorities.” There were four concepts in their list of priorities and they were in order. The first priority is “Safety.” Disney sacrifices nothing for safety. As you can imagine, there are people out there constantly trying to sue Disney and they are extremely safety conscious. Safety is Job 1.
The second priority is “Courtesy.” The only thing Disney ever sacrifices Courtesy for is Safety. Part of the Disney image is to constantly treat you like you are the most important person they are dealing with at the moment. Rides or decorations can’t do this … only the Cast Members can. Ask a Cast Member where the restroom is and they will never point you to it; they will guide you there. Wander into an area where you aren’t supposed to be and they will gently guide you back and field any questions you have about the area you aren’t supposed to be in. I know … I tested them on this. Courtesy is Job 2!
The third priority is “The Show.” They do this better than anyone else in the world. Everything they do and display tries to tell a story: from rides to displays to parades. They realize the power of the story and “The Show.” For us in education, the show is teaching, learning, and working to make sure every student (guest) is seen, heard, and loved. They never sacrifice Safety or Courtesy for “The Show” — it is Job 3.
The fourth priority is “Efficiency.” You definitely know if you’ve purchased a Disney ticket or any item at the theme parks — they are trying to turn a profit. To do this, they focus on being very efficient. That being said, they NEVER sacrifice “The Show” for “Efficiency.” The Show is why people come. They also never sacrifice Safety or Courtesy for Efficiency. Efficiency is Job 4.
I could go on and on for pages on the things I learned at Disney University that I used as a principal and still use today as a superintendent. I never go a day without considering Disney concepts and practices in the way I do my job. As much as possible, when I get out of my car and my feet hit the parking lot, I consider myself On Stage and focus on serving our other “Cast Members” and “Guests.” I keep an eye on our “Attractions” to make sure they are serving the purpose of educating our kids and give them an experience that exceeds expectations. This is largely dependent on how successful we are in hiring wonderful “Cast Members” as teachers, custodians, paras, administrators, etc…
To be honest, I believe I probably fail daily on completely living up to this standard, but I try to get better every day to be “Disney worthy.” My “Cast Members” count on me leading the way with this and I count on them to do the same for our “Guests” — students and parents. How does this work in the “theme park” where you work?
Steve Woolf is the superintendent of the Woodland Park School District. Go to wpsdk12.org to watch “Woolf Weekly,” his message to the community.