WOODLAND PARK’S BROOKE BOWMAN NAMED TO UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL
Woodland Park resident Brooke A. Bowman has been named to the President’s Honor Roll at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Okla., for her work in the fall 2018 semester, a distinction given to those who achieve the university’s highest academic standards.
To be included on the President’s Honor Roll, a student must record 4.0 grade point average for their work in qualifying classes. To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Founded in 1890, Central connects its nearly 16,000 students to 121 undergraduate areas of study and 76 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
WP’S EMILY DOLLOFF-HOLT NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE
Emily Dolloff-Holt of Woodland Park has been named to the Dean’s List with a high honors distinction at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2018 semester.
The University of New Hampshire offers more than 200 programs of study at campuses in Durham, Manchester and Concord, N.H., and online.