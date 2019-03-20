WOODLAND PARK STUDENT HONORED AS TOP UNDERGRAD SCHOLAR
Katie Stunkard of Woodland Park was honored by the University of Northern Colorado as a top undergraduate scholar March 3 at the College of Natural Health and Sciences’ Undergraduate Academic Scholar Award Ceremony.
Stunkard was named one of the top students in environmental science.
Program scholars were chosen by faculty based on outstanding scholarship, leadership and promise for the future. More than 70 scholars attended from the college’s 10 academic units: biological sciences; chemistry and biochemistry; earth and atmospheric sciences; human services; mathematical sciences; nursing; nutrition and dietetics; physics and astronomy; and sport and exercise science.