WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT REVISES 2019-20 SCHOOL CALENDAR
Woodland Park School District is rolling out a calendar revision to the 2019-20 school year. The biggest change is, rather than having long weekends scattered through the year, the days have been combined. This adds two full instructional weeks to the school year, totaling 27 full weeks for elementary and middle school students and 29 for the high school.
The reason for the changes focuses on the benefit of instruction. It provides an opportunity for WPSD students to receive more consistency in their learning throughout the weeks. Most of the long weekends are grouped together to provide longer breaks for students, which also results in a more focused time for WPSD staff development.
The WPSD calendar includes:
• First day of school is Aug. 21 (teachers begin Aug. 15)
• No school on Labor Day, Sept. 2
• No school the week of Oct. 14
• Thanksgiving Break the week of Nov. 25
• Christmas Break is Dec. 23-Jan. 7
• No school the week of Feb. 17
• Spring Break the week of March 23
• No school April 17, 20 and 21
• No school on Memorial Day, May 25
• Last day of school is May 28
For more information, visit wpsdk12.org and go under District Info and District Calendar 2019-2020.
- Compiled by Breeanna Jent