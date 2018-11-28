NEWMONT CC/V MINE AWARDS $20,000 TO WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT

Newmont CC/V Mine recently awarded Woodland Park School District a total of $20,000 to teachers and staff during the Board of Education meeting held Nov. 14. A total of 25 grants applications were received, requesting more than $72,700. The funds will be used for various projects within the schools that positively impact Woodland Park students.

Congratulations to the following recipients:

• BOCES transition laptop refurbishing work experience

• Columbine Elementary School: Cooperative and interactive games

• Columbine Elementary School: Fall symphony trip

• Columbine Elementary School: Retired teacher program

• Summit Elementary School: Dorothy Library guided reading

• Summit Elementary School: Lego Wedo Robotics

• Woodland Park High School: Hydration stations

• Woodland Park High School: Marching band instrument repair/replacement

• Woodland Park High School: WILD Keystone Science School aquatics training

• Woodland Park Middle School: 6th grade retreat camp

• Woodland Park Middle School: Challenger Learning Center

• Woodland Park School District: Crossing guard stop signs

Mike Elvidge from Newmont CC/V Mines made the presentations to the recipients.

