NEWMONT CC/V MINE AWARDS $20,000 TO WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT
Newmont CC/V Mine recently awarded Woodland Park School District a total of $20,000 to teachers and staff during the Board of Education meeting held Nov. 14. A total of 25 grants applications were received, requesting more than $72,700. The funds will be used for various projects within the schools that positively impact Woodland Park students.
Congratulations to the following recipients:
• BOCES transition laptop refurbishing work experience
• Columbine Elementary School: Cooperative and interactive games
• Columbine Elementary School: Fall symphony trip
• Columbine Elementary School: Retired teacher program
• Summit Elementary School: Dorothy Library guided reading
• Summit Elementary School: Lego Wedo Robotics
• Woodland Park High School: Hydration stations
• Woodland Park High School: Marching band instrument repair/replacement
• Woodland Park High School: WILD Keystone Science School aquatics training
• Woodland Park Middle School: 6th grade retreat camp
• Woodland Park Middle School: Challenger Learning Center
• Woodland Park School District: Crossing guard stop signs
Mike Elvidge from Newmont CC/V Mines made the presentations to the recipients.