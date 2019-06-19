MICHAEL ARSENEAU GRADUATES FROM TREVECCA NAZARENE UNIVERSITY
Michael Christopher Arseneau of Woodland Park graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tenn., last month, earning a Bachelor of Arts.
During the University’s 118th Commencement Convocation, Trevecca conferred more than 1,140 degrees. Trevecca Nazarene University is a Christian founded in 1901. In 2016, the Carnegie Foundation classified Trevecca as a doctoral university, ranking it among the top 7% of schools nationwide. The university offers 15 associate degrees, 83 undergraduate majors, 20 master’s programs, and two doctoral programs, as well as specialist and certificate programs.