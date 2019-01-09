HEUSER & HEUSER, LLP ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIPS
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to Colorado high school seniors who will be attending college, trade school, or joining the military. Candidates must submit a hard-copy essay no longer than 1,000 words answering the following question: What is one thing you would change about your hometown? Applicants must describe why and how they would change it, and how they would maintain the change they wish to see in their hometowns.
Visit heuserlaw.com/community-involvement for more information. Winners will be announced in February.