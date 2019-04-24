FALLON SISTERS, WOODLAND PARK HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES, CONTINUE ACADEMIC AND PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS
In 2018, Isabella Fallon (Woodland Park High School class of 2013) of Divide graduated cum laude from University of Colorado, Boulder in psychology/neuroscience, earning the top thesis award for her research. Fallon became the first woman to publish research in neuroscience as an undergraduate.
Since graduation, she has continued working as a professional research assistant in Boulder while collaborating on various projects with laboratories at Anschutz Medical Campus in Denver. She has presented her research at neuroscience conferences around the United States and Canada, as well as mentoring undergraduates interested in the field. This fall, Fallon will pursue a Ph.D in biomedical neuroscience at Duke University in Durham, N.C.
In 2018, Fallon’s sister, Melissa Fallon (Woodland Park High School class of 2011), also of Divide, graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with dual majors in Japanese language and humanities.
After graduation, Melissa was accepted into the prestigious JET program, teaching English to elementary and middle school students in rural Japan. Stationed in the Japanese “Alps,” her village receives an average of more than 400 inches of snow per year.
Practically fluent in Japanese, Melissa has travelled extensively around Japan and has climbed Mt. Fuji, Japan’s highest mountain, solo. Highly valued by her Japanese supervisors, she has accepted an offer to remain for her third year as an English teacher in Japan.