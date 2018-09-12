DIVIDE STUDENT NAMED KELSEY SCHOLAR
Gretchen Riggle of Divide has been named a Kelsey Scholar for the 2017-2018 Academic year at Sterling College in Sterling, Kan. She is one of 82 students to receive this honor.
Kelsey Scholars are full time students who are in sophomore study or above, and carry a GPA of at least 3.5 in both residential and cumulative GPA.
Riggle has also been named to the Dean’s List at Sterling for maintaining a 3.5 or better GPA. Her major is mathematics. Sterling College is a private Christian four-year liberal arts college.