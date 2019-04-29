CC-V SCHOOL DISTRICT SEEKING CANDIDATE TO FILL BOARD VACANCY
The Cripple Creek-Victor School District is seeking a candidate to fill a vacancy on the Board of Education for a director from Cripple Creek city limits.
The board will appoint a successor from interested candidates at a special board meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Cripple Creek-Victor junior/senior board room, 410 N. B St., Cripple Creek.
Candidates for the appointment must:
• Be an eligible elector and resident of the school district for at least 12 prior consecutive months, as shown on the books of the Teller County Clerk and Recorder; and
• Be a resident living within the city limits of Cripple Creek; and
• Not have been convicted of, plead guilty or no contest to, or received a deferred judgement or sentence for sexual offense against a child.
Candidates should submit their letter of intent to:
Elaine Hayden
Secretary to the Board of Education
PO Box 897
Cripple Creek, CO 80813