CC-V SCHOOL DISTRICT SEEKING CANDIDATE TO FILL BOARD VACANCY

The Cripple Creek-Victor School District is seeking a candidate to fill a vacancy on the Board of Education for a director from Cripple Creek city limits.

The board will appoint a successor from interested candidates at a special board meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Cripple Creek-Victor junior/senior board room, 410 N. B St., Cripple Creek.

Candidates for the appointment must:

• Be an eligible elector and resident of the school district for at least 12 prior consecutive months, as shown on the books of the Teller County Clerk and Recorder; and

• Be a resident living within the city limits of Cripple Creek; and

• Not have been convicted of, plead guilty or no contest to, or received a deferred judgement or sentence for sexual offense against a child.

Candidates should submit their letter of intent to:

Elaine Hayden

Secretary to the Board of Education

PO Box 897

Cripple Creek, CO 80813

ehayden@ccvschools.com

