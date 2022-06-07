June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, a fitting time to learn more about the disease that 6.5 million Americans — including 76,000 Coloradans — live with.
Just in this state, that number is projected on increase by 21.1%, to 92,000 people, in the next three years, according to data from the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado.
It’s normal for our memory to decline as we age, but Alzheimer’s decline is not.
States the website of Weill Institute for Neurosciences Memory and Aging Center at the University of California San Francisco, “We develop many thinking abilities that appear to peak around age 30 and, on average, very subtly decline with age. These age-related declines most commonly include overall slowness in thinking and difficulties sustaining attention, multitasking, holding information in mind and word-finding.”
The good news is, the site states, “Not all thinking abilities decline with age. In fact, vocabulary, reading and verbal reasoning remain unchanged or even improve during the aging process.”
For those who are plagued with dementia, cognitive decline happens “abnormally.”
As defined by the association, Alzheimer’s “Is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.”
It’s a disease that affects primarily our most senior population — a third of people 85 and older have Alzheimer’s, states the association.
There’s a lot about Alzheimer’s that we don’t know.
What is known is that it’s the 7th-leading cause of death in the U.S., and it the only leading disease without a prevention or cure, per the association.
And Alzheimer’s impacts so many more people than who have it, including the more than 159,000 Coloradans serving as unpaid caregivers.
But there are ways to help reduce the risk of cognitive decline, and these may sound familiar — they include healthy eating, regular exercise and not smoking.
“Researchers are working to determine what may be the optimal lifestyle interventions to reduce cognitive decline, but there are steps we can take now to possibly help reduce the risk of cognitive decline as we age,” said Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., vice president, Medical & Scientific Relations, Alzheimer’s Association, in a news release.
The Alzheimer’s Association offers these five tips that may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline:
Keep your heart healthy — Studies have consistently produced strong evidence that a healthier heart is connected to a healthier brain. One recent study shows that aggressively treating high blood pressure can help reduce the development of mild cognitive impairment (MCI).
Exercise regularly — Regular cardiovascular exercise helps increase blood flow to the body and brain, and there is strong evidence that regular physical activity is linked to better memory and thinking.
Maintain a heart-healthy diet — Evidence suggests a healthful diet is linked to better cognitive functioning and may reduce the risk of heart disease as well. Stick to a meal schedule full of fruits and vegetables and low in saturated fats. The MIND diet – a hybrid of the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) and the Mediterranean diet – is a brain healthy diet that emphasizes whole grains, green leafy vegetables, poultry, fish and berries.
Get proper sleep — Maintaining a regular, uninterrupted sleep pattern benefits physical and psychological health, and helps clear waste from the brain. Adults should get at least seven hours of sleep each night and try to keep a routine bedtime.
Stay socially and mentally active — Meaningful social engagement may support cognitive health, so stay connected with friends and family. Engage your mind by doing activities that are challenging to you such as learning a new language or musical instrument.
During June, the Alzheimer’s Association invites Colorado residents to participate in The Longest Day on June 21.
Held annually on the summer solstice, the day with the most sunlight, The Longest Day invites participants to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice.
Throughout the month and culminating on June 21, Longest Day participants will “bake, bike, hike, golf, knit, dance, play bridge and participate in activities to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.”For more information, visit alz.org/thelongestday.
