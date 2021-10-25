WOODLAND PARK • Spiders jumping, dogs growling, eerie sounds playing, skeletons rising, snakes hissing, a family ghouling — the haunted house at the Edgewood Inn is intensely creepy.
In celebration of Halloween, Dean Buysse, co-owner of the Edgewood Inn, created a journey to enhance the “boo!” factor of the occasion. With an in-house casket as a resting place for an arrangement of skeleton heads, the walk-through is ghostly entertaining.
“It’s over-the-top, a haunting experience,” Buysse said.
Buysse donated his creation at the Edgewood to the Ute Pass Kiwanis Club as a fundraising event set for 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30. While the heart-raising journey is free, the Kiwanians will sell hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks to raise money for their programs, most of which benefit children in some manner. Pat Hyslop spearheaded the project for the Kiwanis Club.
The haunted journey at the inn at 10975 Loy Creek Road is family-friendly, with an area for younger children who may not be up for the entire experience.