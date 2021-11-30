Fountain Creek Regional Park provides easy urban access to many trails in a natural setting, with numerous ponds and waterways that attract many aquatic birds.
Drive south on Interstate 25 to Exit 132A in Fountain and head east on Colorado Highway 16 for a half-mile. Turn right on Colorado Highway 85 and drive south for about a quarter-mile and turn right on Rice Lane/Willow Springs Road. After entering the park, continue past a parking lot and small pond to the north, then turn left to reach the parking area at Willow Springs trailhead.
Hike south along the wide and flat Fountain Creek Regional Trail. After about a quarter-mile, Rice’s Ponds appears on the left, where the trail is elevated and provides a great vantage point for viewing the ponds to the east and the river-sized Fountain Creek to the west.
Near the south end of the larger South Rice’s Pond, hikers reach some intersecting trails. Cross to the right over the irrigation canal, then left to continue along the ditch and at the next intersection, stay left to keep following the canal.
Continue south along the main Regional Trail for about a mile, where the trail cuts right away from the ditch and keep left to enter a large open area known as Cottonwood Meadows. Continue along the main trail for about a half-mile to the south end of the meadow, marking the turnaround point.
Return northward back to the canal and after about a mile, reach an intersection. Turn right and connect to the Fountain Creek Nature Trail next to a large pond and extensive cattail marsh. Turn right again and follow a short switchback for about a quarter-mile up to the Visitor Center.
Continue north on the Nature Trail for about a half-mile, winding through a woodland, swinging left past a small pond, then south to another pond and trail intersection. Bear right and continue for about a quarter-mile back to the canal and swing north, reconnecting to the Regional Trail at South Rice’s Pond. Continue northward for about a half-mile to return to the Willow Springs trailhead.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map and tell someone where, when you are going and contact them when you return safely.