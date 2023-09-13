The Rainbow Trail is an interesting continuous trail that spans about 100 miles. It stretches from the southern end of the Sawatch Range in the Poncha Pass Area eastward then southward along the east-facing slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains down to the Music Pass area. The curving arc of the overall route resembles the shape of a rainbow. Trail access is difficult in some areas and easy in others. A decent road to leads to the Hayden Creek trailhead points, providing easy access to the RT.

The Hayden Creek trailheads are about a two hour drive from Woodland Park and provide access to a lower mountain route that ranges from about 8000 to 9000 feet elevation. From the hamlet of Coaldale along US 50 (southeast of Salida), exit the highway and drive southwest on County Road 6. After about 4.5 miles reach the RT on the right side of the road where the trail heads northbound, but continue on CR 6 to hit the southbound “trailhead." After another few hundred yards, cross over Hayden Creek then park along the roadside where a closed old road heads south (before reaching the Hayden Creek Campground). Look for American Dippers foraging along the creek.

Begin hiking south along the old road and after about a mile cross the South Prong of Hayden Creek. Here the trail makes a sharp switchback to the northeast and climbs into a burn area. After about another mile, there is another sharp turn and the trail travels southward across Table Mountain. Although there is no signage there are a few tall 4X4 posts with pointed tops marking the trail across this section. The burn created an open landscape that provides some stellar views of Sangre de Cristo Range 13ers off to the west and distant Pikes Peak to the northeast.

After about another mile the trail reenters the forest, then after about another half mile begins to swing east. This trail section is at the base of a north facing slope and can retain deep snow into late spring. Continue for about another 1.5 miles, passing Slide Rock Mountain on the north side of trail, then the trail swings around to the right. The last quarter mile of the route travels south to where it intersects an old fourwheel drive road on the left, marking the turnaround point for this hike. Retrace the route to return to the trailhead.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. He has successfully summited over 150 unique 13ers and 14ers in Colorado. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at [email protected]. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.