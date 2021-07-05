Head west on U.S. 24 to Woodland Park. From the intersection with Colorado Highway 67, continue west on U.S. 24 for about 2.5 miles and turn left on Edlowe Road, or Teller County Road 28). Continue for about 3 miles to the Elder-Fehn trailhead parking area on the left.
Start hiking on Elder-Fehn and climb a small ridge for about a quarter-mile to a fork in the trail. Note that the loop option for this route will return to this spot. Take the right fork that moves away from the fence line and follow the winding trail westward, passing through spruce-fir forest with a carpet of flowering Kinnikinnik below. Occasional meadows provide some limited views.
After about 1.5 miles, pass the signed intersection for Vahinger Trail and continue westward. In another quarter-mile, reach an intersection that marks the beginning of a 1.25-mile loop at the end of Elder-Fehn Trail.
Bear left to begin the loop through thick forest and continue westward for about a half-mile, where the trail cuts right and heads northward. Note that a social trail continues westward from here, so be sure to cut right. After about a quarter-mile, the trail swings eastward and stick to the main trail route for about a half-mile back to the beginning of the Elder-Fehn loop section. From here, it’s about 2 miles back to the parking area.
But if hikers want to extend their outing, walk for a quarter-mile to the Vahinger trail and turn right. Head southward and downhill on Vahinger, then swinging eastward and connecting to the Ring the Peak Trail after about a mile.
Turn left following an open scenic valley and wide old road along North Catamount Creek, with grassy hillsides and willows lining the creek. After about .75 miles, reach the intersection with Limber Pine Trail. Continue for about 200 yards southeast to where a metal bridge crosses Catamount Creek, an ideal area for a snack break.
Return to Limber Pine Trail and start a steady climb northward back to the parking area.
Along the way, look on the left for a large aspen with an impressive bite mark from an elk. The size relative to the other bites indicates a massive bull made the mark. After about a mile, keep a sharp eye for the fence line on the left. Cut left through the fence, reconnecting to Elder-Fehn and ending the loop for this route, then bear right and trot the last quarter-mile downhill to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.