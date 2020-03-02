Shortly after being named chair of the Teller County Republicans in January, Dwyane Garman resigned his post at the group’s February meeting.
A release from party officials states: “Senior Teller County GOP Party officials and other members have confirmed that Dwyane Garman has resigned as the Chairman of the Party. A loss of faith and confidence has been cited. In the interim, Mick Bates, the current vice chair has stepped in. The party is currently in final planning stages for the upcoming Caucus and Assembly and all is on track. An official statement is expected for the Teller County GOP leadership soon.”
Garman wrote in an email to the Courier, “My resignation was not voluntary.”
The resignation follows the recent re-posting on the Teller county GOP Facebook page of a meme that appeared to be a threat against Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Garman posted the meme, which was eventually taken down from the page.
Garman publicly defended the post to The Courier. “This is not a threat on Nancy Pelosi’s life,” he stated in an article in the Jan. 29 edition of The Courier. “Somebody with a great sense of humor came up with this.”