Although it is a rather common year-round resident of Teller County, Dusky Grouse are reclusive so are not seen very often. Most of my observations have been while hiking or driving along trails and roads at sunrise and sunset hours. Their typical avoidance strategy is to freeze or slowly walk away when encountered, but sometimes they will become airborne with an alarming flutter of wingbeats. Note that this species was formerly called Blue Grouse, but was split into two species, the Dusky and Sooty. The Sooty Grouse is endemic to the mountains of the northwestern U.S. and Canada.
The Dusky Grouse is in a group known as the gallinaceous or fowl-like birds. The Wild Turkey is another local member of this group in addition to White-tailed Ptarmigan, which is rarely observed in the alpine tundra of Pikes Peak. Gallinaceous birds have plump bodies, chicken-like beaks and long legs for running. Their short rounded wings allow them to fly limited distances. Like chickens they are often seen on or near the ground scratching around for food. Most have elaborate courtship displays that involve strutting, wing flapping and emitting odd low-pitched sounds by inflating colorful air sacs on their necks.
Dusky Grouse prefer open woodlands of conifer and aspen, in addition to meadows and shrubby and burned areas. In summer they may roam up into alpine tundra, and during winter they seek refuge in more dense conifer forest. They have a chunky chicken-sized body. The male’s body is bluish-gray, while the brownish body of the female is more camouflaged. A great field mark for both the female and male is a thick gray band on the tail tip.
The Dusky is typically seen alone or in pairs, and after the breeding season small family groups may be encountered. Juveniles resemble females. In early spring, the male engages in an elaborate breeding behavior, strutting along while spreading his tail and exposing reddish neck sacs. While bobbing his head he inflates and deflates the neck sacs, producing an odd and very low-pitched sound that is almost felt rather than heard. Faint clucky notes may also help locate them.
Dusky Grouse forage on insects, plant material, seeds and fruit. During the winter months when less food is available, they shift their diet to include needles of conifers. When snow covers the ground, their tracks may be visible on or near trails. The three-toed tracks are similar to turkey’s but smaller, and since they have smaller bodies, sometimes Dusky tracks will be in more of a direct line rather than spaced apart.
Notable reports in November from the Woodland Park Yard Area:
White-breasted Nuthatch — one around some of the time
Western Bluebird — late report from Florissant area on Nov. 24
Spotted Towhee — late report from Woodland Park, through Nov. 22
American Tree Sparrow — winter visitor, Nov. 28, new species for yard area
Dark-eyed Junco winter subspecies: White-winged — a few around most of the time, 7 on Nov. 28; Slate-colored — a few around most of the time, 6 on Nov. 29; Pink-sided — a few around most of the time; Oregon — a few sightings.
American Goldfinch — two on Nov. 13
Cassin’s Finch — a couple of sightings
Red Crossbill — flock of 12 on Nov. 11, flock of 10 on Nov. 21
Joe LaFleur studied wildlife biology and communications at Colorado State University and is the creator of “Better Birdwatching,” a DVD series on North American birds. He offers nature walks and programs throughout Teller County. Contact him with questions and feedback at joe@betterbirdwatching.com.