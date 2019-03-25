A tie vote on March 7 sent a Forest Edge duplex project into an overtime that ended at Thursday’s Woodland Park City Council meeting.
Erin Obering’s family has owned the vacant lots located on Rampart Range Road between Judd’s Glass and Rampart Family Dental Center for about 100 years. She gave council a new more detailed presentation of her plan to construct a duplex on each of the two lots in this neighborhood commercial zone.
Residential uses are permitted conditionally in all commercial zones because of an ordinance approved by council in 2016, which also allows city staff to administratively approve these projects unless there are concerns or complaints from neighboring property owners.
This ordinance has already been used to approve six residential projects in other commercial zones.
Several people, council members and audience members, repeatedly referred to the project as a conditional use, which is not the same thing as “permitted conditionally.” Some of the confusion likely stemmed from staff’s use of conditional-use-permit criteria to show that the project meets city codes.
While the new details and some of Obering’s proposed changes swayed Councilman Noel Sawyer, who voted against the project on March 7, they didn’t sway dentist Brent Morrill, who also spoke against the project the first time through.
He complained that the projects aren’t needed in that location, that they’re too close to other commercial buildings; that the buildings are too big, too tall and don’t harmonize with the neighborhood; and that they will have an adverse effect on property values. He also had concerns about the project blocking his signage.
City Planner Lor Pellegrino refuted these arguments and others with the following:
• The city’s Comprehensive Master Plan encourages mixed use commercial/residential development.
• The buildings will not be as big or tall as they are allowed to be.
• They meet all the setback requirements for zones that allow residential development.
• Development on any vacant property will affect street parking and increase traffic. Residential development will not affect parking and traffic as much as commercial development would.
• There are residential condominiums across the street from these duplexes and other multifamily residences in neighboring areas.
During council deliberations, Sawyer said the only reason one of the duplexes will be less than 10 feet from Judd’s Glass is because, for some unknown reason, the Judd’s building doesn’t meet its eight-foot-setback requirement.
“We can’t punish the applicant because of Judd’s Glass,” he said. “Woodland Park is growing and there is a need for more housing everywhere in Colorado.”
Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr cited crime as the reason for his no vote. Police Chief Miles De Young said there are no completely crime-free neighborhoods in Woodland Park.
Councilman Paul Saunier repeated his no vote, as well. The project was approved 5-2.
Council approved Utilities Director Kip Wiley’s resolution to raise water-tap fees by 5 percent on April 1. Tap fees aren’t always raised annually but city code allows them to be increased by this amount. Wiley said he doesn’t expect tap fees to go up in 2021-22.
“We want to give people a break,” he said.
Also on April 1, local water rates will increase by 2.73 percent based on the 2018 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Consumer Price Increase-Urban increase.
Teller County Cares gave Councilwoman Carrol Harvey the 2019 Les Mellott Jr. Award for Public Service. De Young received the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Year Award.
The next council meeting is set for April 4.