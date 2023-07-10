A documentary film produced by the Ute Pass Historical Society won first place in its category in the Orlando International Film Festival.

In addition, “Dude Ranches: In the Shadow of Pikes Peak,” was accepted for entry into the 2024 Cine Paris Film Festival.

The brainchild of Donna Finicle, president of the historical society, the documentary tells the story of five ranches and their owners in Teller County.

“We narrowed it down to five; there are a lot of ranches here,” said Pat Hyslop, a volunteer with the society. “Our goal is to preserve and share our history.”

Rob Adriel, who lives in Woodland Park, directed the film and wrote the script based on information provided by the historical society in addition to his own research.

Narrated by Adriel’s wife, Christy Cole, who is the “dude” and Charlie Chambers, the “wrangler,” the two provide background for the story.

“The film came together because we had all the right people,” Finicle said. “Charlie knew Rob because they had done a film together in Africa.”

Motivated by the coronavirus pandemic when many in the community remained sheltered at home, Finicle hoped to continue to share the area’s history.

“Nobody was coming into the museum, so I thought ‘we have to do something,’” she said. “I thought this was a way to reach an audience because they weren’t doing anything else.”

Adriel filmed the documentary in appropriate locations such as a bar in Cripple Creek and the Triple B Ranch in Woodland Park.

Ranches featured in the film are the Skelton, the oldest one in the area; Brockhurst in Green Mountain Falls; Triple B; Hermann and Clark ranches in Divide.

“The dude ranches promoted the mystique of the West that started with the dime novels and movies about the Wild West,” Hyslop said.

People from all over the world signed up for the dude-ranch experience for the fresh air, home cooking and cool temperatures.

“Even Teddy Roosevelt came to a dude ranch,” Hyslop said.

Thrilled with the international recognition, Finicle remains rather stunned.

“I’m still having trouble believing it,” she said. “Who would have thought?”

Over the past year, the filmmakers presented “Dude Ranches,” at the local movie theater in Gold Hill Square North. This week, the film is at 5 p.m. July 12 and at 11 a.m. July 15 at Gold Hill. Admission is $7.