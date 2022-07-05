For a moment, let’s step back in time. The year is 1800; a wagon train arrives and stops in the center of town. People on the wagons unpack the wares they intend to sell or trade with locals. A drummer begins beating his drum when the vendors are ready to entertain patrons. The sound encourages people to visit the wagons, talk, purchase and trade with each another. It is beneficial for everyone involved because relationships are built and necessary resources are found.
This month’s column focuses on the Last Sunday Art Walk, an outdoor activity happening every month, January through October. It is a day when artists choose to give back to Teller County by setting up inside Woodland Park businesses from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Right now, there is not a drummer included to call people in for this creative activity, but there is a guitar player, Benjamin Pratt. He leads the walk when the weather is nice.
The Last Sunday Art Walk has included 2D artists and musicians since the coordinated activity began in January 2021. Now, there’s a call for more creative people to join. I suppose you could say, I’m beating my drum to attract attention. If you’re someone who sculpts, dances, is involved with theatre or enjoys sharing history about the area, please consider getting involved. Your participation helps to build upon the foundation of the art walk, which began 19 months ago.
The Last Sunday Art Walks give people the option to do the walk on their own by providing a map or to join a guided walking tour. The tour begins at 11 a.m. at Reserve Our Gallery, where there’s often an artist set up doing an art demo. The usual stops once the tour leaves the Gallery are Frank Glass’s Art Studio and then the businesses with artists set up inside: Mountain View Yogurt Plus, the Cowhand, Java Haus, Colorado GearLab and Tweeds Fine Furnishings. Additional tour stops may be added based on the businesses and artists involved each month. Walkers on the tour in June wanted to add Williams Furniture and the Historic Ute Inn to our stops, so we did. The updated walking map is always provided when people text one word, artwalk, to 833-763-0494 during art walk Sunday.
Your help to make progress is appreciated, as an artist or a walker, for the Last Sunday Art Walk.
Upcoming dates for the rest of 2022 are: July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 and Oct. 30.
“There is no doubt that creativity is the most important human resource of all. Without creativity, there would be no progress, and we would be forever repeating the same patterns” ~ Edward de Bono
Gayle Gross works with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County, which meets at 9 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave, Suite 120 Woodland Park. She opened Reserve Our Gallery in May 2021. Contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-401-2301.