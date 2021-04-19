By Pat Hill
Teller County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Barry was treated and released from Pikes Peak Regional Hospital after being injured in a head-on collision April 12.
Barry was driving westbound in a 2020 Ford Explorer when Deborah James, 56, driving eastbound in a 2005 Toyota Highlander, crossed over the median and hit Barry’s car.
According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis, the trunk of the Toyota collided with the front of Barry’s car. The accident occurred around 8:44 p.m.
Both Barry and James were injured and transported to hospitals by Ute Pass Regional Ambulance. James was taken to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs and Barry to PPRH in Woodland Park.
“The deputy was released that evening and is recovering,” said Teller County Sheriff Lt. Wes Walter.
James was issued a summons that evening and when released faces charges of driving under the influence and careless driving, Lewis said.