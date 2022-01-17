Sometimes rescuing an animal means actually carrying cats and dogs from a wrecked vehicle up a hillside and into waiting vehicles during a snowstorm.
That's what first responders from several agencies did this month after a van carrying 31 cats and dogs from the Durango area to shelters in Denver was blown over onto its side on U.S. Highway 285, near County Road 5, south of Fairplay, during a squall.
The call came at 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 5 for the vehicle rollover. High winds with gusts reported over 90 mph along with whiteout conditions were present when a 20-foot panel van driven by Kylie Caraher of Durango was blown over while traveling the rural route.
Caraher was not injured and the animals were shaken but unharmed. However, time was of the essence for the first responders to get the many animals out of the elements.
“It was an unexpected turn of events, but everyone worked diligently to properly and safely rescue both the driver and the dogs and cats,” said Sheriff Tom McGraw.
Rescuers from Northwest Fire Protection District, Park County Sheriff’s Department, Colorado Highway Patrol, Fairplay Police Department and Park County Animal Control were tasked with safely removing all the crated animals and transporting them to the Sheriff Department’s garage, where they could be kept warm and properly cared for.
Due to the large number of crates and animals, several trips had to be made by the Park County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officers in order to transport them safely to a warm location. All animals were in kennels and personnel on the scene did everything they could to calm them and safely move them from the wreckage into vehicles to transport them to the garage.
The next day, all but one of the animals were taken to the Park County Animal Shelter in Bailey until they could be dispersed to the various Denver agencies. A six-month-old Pit Bull mix who had been previously injured before the trip found a new home with Park County Deputy Sgt. Wendy Kipple.
Caraher, who has been transporting animals for several years mainly from the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation in Towaoc, said she was very grateful to the Park County First Responders who came to her aid and to the animals' rescue. “I was totally impressed with the speed of their arrival and how they all worked together in all that wind to get the animals safely transported; it was amazing,” she said.
Caraher’s nonprofit organization is Voices of the Wild Foundation and the project she was transporting the animals for is called Save them All. Some animal shelters, like the one on the reservation, are hold-only facilities and don’t adopt out the animals, which is why Caraher travels all over Colorado after negotiating with other shelters to take the animals.
She said the loss of her van is a setback to her organization, and asked for help from anyone who might wish to donate to the cause. To make a tax-deductible donation, mail checks to Voices of the Wild Foundation, 60169 Lasalle Road, Montrose, CO 81403.
