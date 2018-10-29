Participating in the state cross country meet is a runner’s fantasy. And for seven Woodland Park High School athletes, that fantasy became reality on Saturday.
“This race is everything and more than I thought it would be,” said Panthers’ sophomore Andrew Graber. “I didn’t think I could push myself at the end of the season, but something came over me and I did.”
Graber was the first Woodland Park runner to enter the Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs and cross the finish line to a cheering crowd after traversing the tough 5K Bear Creek Regional Park course. His final time of 18 minutes, 21.2 seconds placed him 68th among 160 competitors in the Class 3A event.
“(At regionals) we gave it all just to get here, and that took it all out of me,” Graber said. “But today I still had a little more to give.”
Seven Woodland Park runners participated in the meet, with the top five scoring team points. The other Woodland Park finishers, in order, were senior Joshua Higgins (18:40.2), senior Justin Harrell (19:03.2), senior Cam Howard (19:11.7), freshman Aiden Johnston (19:30.6), senior Jeager Rokey (19:35.1) and sophomore Zachary Rawson (19:54.9).
Higgins was usually the top Woodland Park runner throughout the season. He and Graber ran close through the first two miles at the state meet, but Graber took control and never looked back.
“He was hauling from the beginning,” Higgins said. “I picked it up and then he zoomed right past me. I could see him going up the hill when I got out of the creek.”
Johnston said the running at the state meet and scoring points for his team was one of the highlights of his career.
“This is incredible. I’m so blessed,” the freshman said. “I want to get back here again. That means pushing over the summer. Training over the summer hard. Just staying with the big guys.”
Howard missed most of the season with injuries. He was thrilled to get his team points in his final high school race.
“Just to finish this off feels great,” he said. “To start the race there were hundreds of people on the side sheering for us. I’ve never raced in that kind of atmosphere before.
“And it’s a great feeling to finish in the stadium.”
The race was significant for Woodland Park for many reasons, but most of all because it was the first time a Panthers’ boys’ team had run in the state meet since 2009.
As a team, Woodland Park finished 20th among 20 teams with 490 points. By comparison, Peak to Peak Charter Academy won the race with 76 points.
The Classical Academy’s Mason Norman set a meet record by blazing to the finish line in 15:33.4, more than 45 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher Camden Gillis of Salida.
“That kid is just naturally crazy,” Howard said of Norman.
Woodland Park coach Mike Schoudel said he hopes his team can build on the success of this season.
“Being here and building on this for next year is an important step,” he said. “This was a successful season. The guys met their goal of making it to state. Reaching that goal that you set at the start of the season is always positive.
“And a lot of these younger guys want to come back. They are not thinking, ‘This is a one-time only.’ They are hungry for next year.”