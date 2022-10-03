A recently released draft master plan paints the picture of a state park under development in southern Colorado.
Three years after Fishers Peak State Park was established, a document spanning 188 pages lays out a detailed proposal for the future of the 19,000-plus acres. That includes plans for hikers to finally reach the iconic, flattop mountain over Trinidad that has been held private for generations.
The Trail to the Peak, as it’s mapped, figures to be the premier feature of the three-pronged network outlined in the plan. Ultimately, planners envision more than 80 miles of trail at Colorado’s second-largest state park.
From the Northern Trail System, the summit path is projected to cover 8 miles and 3,200 feet to the peak’s rocky rim. To protect nesting peregrine falcon on the cliffs, the upper portion will be closed from March 15 through July.
Land managers have pinpointed an alternate destination requiring half the distance of the summit: Osita Point, described as “a prominent sub-peak perched in the cool ponderosa pine forests.”
The rest of the Northern Trail System is expected to consist of “lower loops” that “explore rugged ridges and canyons dominated by pinyon-juniper woodlands, providing several short loops (3-8-mile) outings from the trailhead,” according to the plan. Also described is a mountain bike, downhill-only trail dropping 6 miles from the upper woods — “intended to provide a long, flowy experience that explores the landscape, providing a rewarding intermediate-level descent.”
The Central Trail System is described next. It’s envisioned to be the launch point from the visitor center, reached from Exit 11 off Interstate 25. This is where the current “First Look” trailhead is situated. The plan depicts several more destinations in the heart of the preserve, including colorful canyons fed by Spring and Clear creeks, a meadow called Big Flats and a high, scenic point called Marion Flat.
Meanwhile, Exit 2 is expected to be the access point for the Southern Trail System, which has “more of a vast and wild character,” according to the plan. Officials see this large portion of the park serving permitted hunters, equestrians and backpackers who could have the long-distance option of crossing the state line to New Mexico’s Sugarite Canyon State Park.
This southern portion typifies the backcountry feel of Fishers Peak State Park. Planners have divided the park into four zones, and 90% of the acreage falls within the “protection” and “natural” categories that call for “limited” recreation.
While Trail to the Peak construction has been underway, officials have said the full realization of the park could take more than a decade.