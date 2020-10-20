Woodland Park City Manager Darrin Tangeman introduced the 2021 draft budget at the Oct. 15 city council meeting. Council requested a flat budget because of revenue losses, mostly due to COVID-19.
This flat budget has $142,432 fewer expenditures than the 2020 budget, but the Unassigned Fund Balance Reserve will likely be healthier than it has been in decades. Projected to be $2.4 million buy the end of 2021, this is almost $2 million more than it was in 2017.
That said, Tangeman said having a flat budget beyond 2021 is not sustainable without cutting city services.
Former City Manager David Buttery asked if cutting services in 2022 could happen or will happen if the budget stays flat.
Tangeman answered that it’s a “will happen” situation.
Council member Jim Pfaff chose that moment to thank Buttery for his comments, but added that they seem condescending. “We have to fix the mistakes made during his (Buttery’s) administration,” he said.
Mayor Val Carr reminded Pfaff that council members should not be attacking citizens.
“I’m not attacking him,” Pfaff said. “I’m just stating facts.”
Councilwoman Kellie Case disagreed, calling his comments inappropriate. When Pfaff continued in the same vein, Carr stopped the discussion, saying, “This has to stop.”
The draft budget is available on the city website, city-woodlandpark.org. Carr said there is a good chance there will still be changes as council plans at least one more budget work session.
In other business, the city hired Michael Lawson as its assistant city manager. Lawson serves as affiliate faculty at Colorado Christian University, where he teaches public budgeting, finance and resource allocation for a master’s program. He worked for the city of San Diego before working for 12 years in Aurora in various management capacities.
The city began advertising for an assistant city manager in July. Lawson was one of 83 applicants and became one of seven finalists. His official start date is Oct. 19.
Also, Council reappointed Jon DeVaux to serve another term on the Community Advisory Committee. The committee gives citizens a voice in planning, promotion and evaluation of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments’ activities. Each of the council’s 13 municipalities, three counties and a number of subdivisions have a representative on the committee.
Carr asked DeVaux if he would be willing to mentor someone younger to serve on the committee in the future, to which DeVaux answered “of course.”
With Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre recusing herself, council also extended Pete LaBarre’s request for an extension of the deadline for completing parking-lot improvements at his U-Haul facility on US 24. He was to have completed the work by the end of 2019 but he is waiting for the installation of a water line loop under the highway.
Boring for the water line will start with a pit in the middle of his parking lot, he said, adding that if the installation isn’t completed before next June, he will go ahead and pave and then patch the pavement afterward.
“I won’t ask for another extension,” he said.
Habitat for Humanity received an allocation of 18 multifamily water taps for its Trailhead Townhome development in the Valley View Subdivision. This development uses 20% of the multifamily water-tap bank.
Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee Chair Jan Wilson presented the annual Beautification Award to Miss Priss storeowner Pam Mikesell and her husband, Sheriff Jason Mikesell, and also Choices Executive Director Teresa Diamond.
Two Halloween events are planned:
• Trick or Treat, 4 p.m. Oct. 30, Memorial Park.
• Costume Cornhole Tournament, 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 31, Ute Pass Cultural Center.