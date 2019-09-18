Arden Weatherford pressed ahead last week with a proposal to develop a walkable mixed-use neighborhood in Woodland Station. The proposal echoes plans the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority helped create in 2013.
The mixed-use neighborhood proposal was approved in November 2013 by the DDA board. When a dispute arose between the DDA and Weatherford, he sued the board and won in a decision by a judge in Teller County District Court in 2018. However, the DDA retained the property.
In a letter of intent to the board, Weatherford noted that while the litigation is in the past, his vision for the development is still the same. “This plan was in line with the overall goals for Woodland Station developed over many years and memorialized in the 2009 Disposition and Development Agreement between the city of Woodland Park and the DDA,” Weatherford wrote.
Along with the letter, Weatherford submitted the original concept plan from Nov. 5, 2013. The plan includes retail/restaurant/office space, a beer garden, family entertainment center, farmers market, hotel, event center and residences.
“Our group (Woodland Park Beer Garden LLC) has never wavered in our commitment to the walkable village plan. The DDA breached our contract for Lot 2 and failed to get any of their stated plans off the ground on Lots 3, 4 and 5,” Weatherford said, referring to a group of investors. “Given what was learned in the litigation, it will be essential for the city to oversee the DDA going forward.”
Weatherford’s plan follows that of Derek and Nicole Waggoner of Woodland Park, who await word from the DDA about a plan they recently submitted to develop Tava House restaurant/sports bar/event center on Lot 2. “We offered what we feel is a fair-market value price,” Derek Waggoner said in August. “We don’t anticipate using tax-increment financing.”
For now, the Waggoners are targeting the 1.46 acres in Lot 2. “In 18 years of people having these grand schemes that never happened, we need to create first this little anchor,” Waggoner said.
At the DDA’s Sept. 10 meeting, after going over the financials and minutes of previous meetings the board adjourned in executive session to discuss the development proposals.
Merry Jo Larsen, board chairwoman, announced that Colorado Springs developer Kevin Kratt has offered to help the board review the proposals. In the meantime, the board appointed Tanner Coy, the treasurer, and Elijah Murphy, who owns The Historic Ute Inn, as the DDA negotiating team, with Al Born and Jan Wilson as alternates.