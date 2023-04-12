After a years-long slog through the details of the sale of 6.63 acres in Woodland Station, the Downtown Development Authority concluded its role with its preliminary approval.

The project, proposed by the Tava investor group, led by Derek Waggoner, includes a restaurant, culinary school and eventually, a residential component.

This month, the authority approved a resolution to accept the cash offer of $800,000 for the property. However, the Woodland Park City Council has the final say on the project.

Along with the resolution, the DDA recommends that the council hold a public hearing about the sale and the project.

The sale, if approved, offers debt relief to the board, which intends to pay off the remaining principle of the 2016 promissory note to the city of $550,000.

For the past couple of years, Mark Weaver, a Tava investor and local realtor, represents the group at the DDA monthly meetings, with periodic progress reports.

Because the final approval has been delayed, due to the dotted-line details, Tony Perry, the DDA chair, complimented Weaver and the investors.

“I don’t think my risk tolerance is as high as theirs,” he said.

As well, Perry highlighted the fact that the DDA has nothing to do with the final approval of the project which rests with the city.

If all goes as planned, the investors will begin construction within six months of the city’s approval which could be as soon as April 20. Phase I of the project will be the Tava steakhouse, the culinary school led by Chef Victor Matthews, founder of the Black Bear restaurant and distillery in Green Mountain Falls, and a banquet hall. The businesses are expected to hire at least 40 employees.

The DDA is funded by the increase in value of property developed within the district, a mechanism known as tax increment financing. However, the funds also remove the portion of property taxes that would normally go to the five special taxing districts to include Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District.

Perry has promised to try to restore the funds lost to NETCO, but only with the approval of the other taxing districts. “Our argument to the other districts is that the risk to our community is fire,” Perry said, after the meeting.

In other news, Matt McCracken, announced his resignation from the board. McCracken, who owns McCracken Construction, served the board as the treasurer last year.