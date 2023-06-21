If you’ve known anyone who has had shingles, you know that it is a miserable experience and one you want to avoid! It often presents as a painful rash in a specific area of the body, mostly on a side. It starts as a cluster of bumps/rash which turn fluid filled and eventually crusts over and dries up. In addition, there can be shooting pain, stabbing, tingling, burning feeling under your skin and enlarged lymph nodes. Shingles can lead to complication, including brain inflammation, vision problems if the rash comes near the eye, and residual nerve pain that can last long after the rash is gone.

If you’ve ever had chicken pox in your life, you could get shingles, because they are caused by the same Varicella-Zoster virus. Once chicken pox resolves, the virus hides in the body and waits for an opportune time to raise it’s ugly head again. If you’re over 50 years old, are under stress, have an immunocompromised medical conditions, or are on steroids, you are at higher risk of Shingles.

Shingles is contagious. If you get it, you can spread it to people who have not had chicken pox or been vaccinated against shingles or chicken pox. In addition, people who have shingles should avoid pregnant women, infants, or people with a weakened immune system. It is spread by direct skin contact and is contagious until all the sores have crusted over.

There is no cure for shingles, but there are treatments that can lessen complication from the disease. Antiviral medication, prescribed by your healthcare provider, are most effective if given in the first three days. Pain can be treated with medicated lotions, cool compresses, over-the-counter analgesics such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen or prescription pain relievers. In addition, eating a healthy well-balanced diet and getting daily exercise can help manage stress and boost your natural immune system.

One of the most effective ways to manage shingles is to prevent it all together. The shingles vaccine, Shingrix, is more than 90% effective. Given as a two-part series, at least 8 weeks apart, it is recommended for individuals 50 and over for healthy adults, and for 18 and over in immunocompromised adults. If you already received the Zostervax vaccine, which is no longer available, the CDC recommends receiving the Shingrix vaccine to provide the best possible protection.

If you are 50 or older, or your provider recommends you get your shingles vaccine, Teller County Public Health & Environment offers the vaccine during our vaccine clinic on Mondays. Vaccines are given by appointment only. Please call 719-687-4416 to schedule an appointment. Along with the Teller County Golden Bridge Network, we want to make sure to keep our older adult population enjoying healthy mountain living.

The Golden Bridge Network bridges seniors and services through enhanced communication and process improvement in Teller County and the neighboring communities. To learn more, visit the Golden Bridge Network Facebook page (facebook.com/NavigatingSeniorServices).