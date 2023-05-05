The Two Mile High Club, caretakers of the Cripple Creek Donkeys, announced the annual “turning out” of the donkeys from their winter quarters will take place at noon May 15. The donkeys will range free through spring, summer and early fall.

Volunteers will be at the intersection of C Street and Thurlow Avenue where the release will take place. As the days grow warmer, the donkeys know that it is time to leave their winter barn and pasture so that they can roam freely, to the delight of residents and visitors alike. They love to eat apples and carrots and the special treats that are available at local businesses.

Come meet the donkeys, including the two newest ones, Calypso and Salsa, mother and daughter, who will roam with the herd for the first time. They will all be waiting for you, too, at the 92nd Annual Donkey Derby Days August 11-13, Cripple Creek’s biggest festival of the year!

Remember their motto … Cripple Creek, where the asses run wild and the donkeys are well cared for.