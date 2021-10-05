A colorful stained-glass window recently installed in the Colorado Room at the Woodland Park library preserves a piece of the city’s history. The window, which depicts the library’s former location in the historic log cabin on Browning Street, combines artistry and memory.
Lindi Moore, of Stained Glass Inspirations, designed and crafted the piece, in addition to others in the room. With her latest work, Moore has captured a significant part of the city’s architectural legacy of log cabins.
The Rampart Range Library District Foundation donated the window as well as a large television monitor, equipment for audio/visual needs and blinds to regulate light. Newmont Mining Corp. donated $3,100 to the foundation for new tables and chairs in the room.
With four available windows left, the public is invited to donate a panel, perhaps in memory of a loved one.
The foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to supporting the library by adding amenities. Over the years, the organization donated computers for the libraries in Woodland Park and Florissant. In Woodland Park, the foundation funded the remodeling of the area for teenagers and donated the deck furniture on the patio. The members initiated the summer reading program, with prizes donated by the Ute Pass Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary clubs in Woodland Park.
Additional library news:
The Sandy King Community Room on the lower level of the library honors the legacy of the late trustee of the Rampart Range District Library Board.
King started her volunteer work with the library when it was housed in the historic log cabin, where she founded a series of reading lessons. When she and others recognized that the city had outgrown the little building, King helped lead a campaign to build a large facility that would serve multiple needs.
With her dedication, she helped secure voter approval to fund the new building as well as library operations. The library opened in November 2003 and the Florissant branch opened in April of the following year.
In 2017, King was named “Outstanding Trustee of the Year” by the Colorado Association of Libraries.
King was known for her volunteer work with the library, the tax-assistance program as well the Ute Pass Symphony Guild, which donated the handmade quilt in the room. Designed and crafted by Mary Ann Sperry, the quilt is composed of remnants of July 5th Symphony Above the Clouds T-shirts over the years.
King died Oct. 1, 2020 of a lung infection.