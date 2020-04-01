The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
At the beginning of the initial quarantine period that began in the middle of March, Park State Bank & Trust donated $10,000 each to Community Partnership Family Resource Center and the Aspen Mine Center.
Additionally, Bronco Billy’s Hotel and Casino donated perishable food items to the Aspen Mine Center. The donation was the result of the mandated closure of Colorado’s casinos.
— Written by Pat Hill