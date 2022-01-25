Good fortune just keeps coming for the Two Mile High Club. Caretakers of the donkey herd in Cripple Creek, the club is in the financial chips these days.
Beneficiaries of the annual IndyGive Campaign as well as Colorado Gives Day, the club was able to add $12,000 to its budget — $8,000 and $4,000 from the respective events.
The funds paid for the new barn for the donkeys at the shelter adjacent to Mountain View Adventure Park. Initially, the members intended to dip into the club’s bank account, which would have left a financial gap after providing food and medical care for the donkeys.
And with additional donations from the Newmont Mining Corp. along with individual donors, the club paid for the barn in full.
“People came from everywhere,” said Ellen Moore, the club’s secretary. “It was amazing.”
As a result of the two campaigns and the donations, the club made the decision last week to host the 91st annual Donkey Derby Days this summer. However, rather than the usual two-day festival in August, the event will be one day, Saturday, Aug. 13.
“We couldn’t be in a better position now, with that debt wiped clean and being able to move forward for 2022,” Moore said.
Curt Sorenson, the club’s president, acknowledges the contribution of $10,000 by the city toward the event. This month city officials announced that it would no longer provide full funding for events such as the derby days.
“When you look at the cost of facilities and all the other services, blocking roads for the parade, the $10,000 is quite a bit, actually,” he said.