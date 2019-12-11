By Pat Hill
With the addition of the Cog railway car in Woodland Station, along with trees and benches, the downtown spot is attracting interest, according to the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority.
“People are excited about the cog,” said DDA board member Jan Wilson.
The car is a gift from The Broadmoor, which is remodeling its Pikes Peak Cog Railway and adding new railway cars.
The DDA accepted the car and expected to fund the transportation costs, which totaled $9,901. But Duane Carter, who owns Carter Realty in Woodland Park, donated $12,500 to (more than) cover the cost.
As far as preparing the car for tourist accessibility, DDA board secretary Al Born cautioned about adding improvements such as a deck. “Electricity, natural gas, water and sewer have to be brought in,” Born said. “All of that requires excavation. To do that first brings up a lot of issues.”
As a result, the board scheduled a public workshop for 6 p.m. Jan. 8 to discuss ideas on using the railway car. The suggested site for the meeting is the Bristlecone Pines Lodge at 501 N. Colo. 67 in Woodland Park.
On another note, Nick Pinell, board vice chairman and owner of SYS Auction and Sales downtown, gave a review of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30. “It was awesome!” he said, as Wilson agreed, “It was amazing; yes, there was wind but it didn’t deter people.”
Noel Sawyer, city council liaison to the DDA, said, “Exciting things are happening in Woodland Park but we’ve got to do this right.”